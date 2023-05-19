Man shot at over missing bike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

Several persons barged into a house and shot at a man leaving him injured at Jafarkot village falling under Ajnala police station last evening. A minor dispute over a missing motorbike was the reason behind the incident.

The police have booked around eight persons on the charge of attempt to murder. Those booked were identified as Amrik Singh, Hartej Singh of Lalwala village and Pinka of Ballwarwal Chhanna village. No arrest has been made till now, said the police.

Jasbir Singh, the complainant, told the police that he worked as a labourer. He said that yesterday, he along with his father Joginder Singh, mother Manjit Kaur and younger brother Inderjit Singh were present in the house and having their meals when the accused barged into the house and caught him by the collar. He asked about his bike which they had parked in front of the residence of Kuldeep Singh. He said when his brother Inderjit Singh tried to save him, the accused fired with their pistol and the bullet hit Inderjit in his right thigh. His parents raised an alarm following which the accused fled.

ASI Rattan Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Section 307, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against Amrik Singh and his accomplices. The accused were absconding and therefore no arrest had been made till now, the ASI said, and added that raids were being conducted to arrest them. The injured Inderjit Singh was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, he added. Amrik Singh’s motorcycle had gone missing and he suspected Jasbir to be behind this, the ASI said, adding that investigations were in progress.