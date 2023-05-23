Man shot at, probe on

Amritsar, May 22
Some unknown persons opened fire at Dharminder Singh (32), a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area, at Diamond Avenue on Saturday.
Arvinder Kaur, the wife of the victim, told the police that the miscreants had waylaid her husband outside and shot him with the intention to kill him. He suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, where he is under treatment.
ASI Raj Kumar said an investigation is under way. “We are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area in order to find clues about the perpetrators and the motive behind the attack,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26