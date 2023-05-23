Man shot at, probe on

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Some unknown persons opened fire at Dharminder Singh (32), a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area, at Diamond Avenue on Saturday.

Arvinder Kaur, the wife of the victim, told the police that the miscreants had waylaid her husband outside and shot him with the intention to kill him. He suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder and was rushed to the hospital, where he is under treatment.

ASI Raj Kumar said an investigation is under way. “We are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area in order to find clues about the perpetrators and the motive behind the attack,” he said.