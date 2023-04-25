Man shot at, two booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

A man was shot at by two persons when he was outside his house on the Ekta Nagar Dhapai road falling under the Gate Hakima police station area on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Surjit Singh (40), a resident of Ekta Nagar Chowk, suffered a bullet injury in his left arm. He rushed inside to save himself while the accused who had their faces covered managed to flee the spot.

Following his complaint, the police have booked Akhil and Billa, both residents of Telephonewali Gali in the Dhapai area, on charges of attempt to murder.

Surjit Singh told the police that he was sitting outside his house when a man with covered face rushed towards him. He said before he could understand, the accused took out a pistol and shot at him with intent to kill. He said the bullet hit his left arm and he rushed inside his house to save himself while the accused fled towards the Dhapai side.

He alleged that the accused were involved in some ‘bad practices’ and he had opposed them a few days ago.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Tarlok Singh said police teams were conducting raids to arrest the suspects. He said the allegations levelled by the victim were being verified and the CCTVs in the area were being scanned for a probe.