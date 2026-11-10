Man shot dead, ASI among 3 hurt in Amritsar

A man was killed and three others, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), injured after two persons allegedly opened fire at them during a dispute over gold

on Diwali night.

The police were at the spot in connection with a threat complaint filed by late Partap Singh.

According to the police, Pratap Singh and his brother Vikram Singh, alias Vishal, had complained that they were being threatened by their former associates, with whom they earlier had close ties.

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ASI Harnek Singh, accompanied by another police official, were also there. While the police were interacting with the complainants, the accused, identified as Dilbagh Singh and his brother Ranjit Singh, arrived there.

Dilbagh Singh allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened indiscriminate fire, hitting ASI Harnek Singh in the thigh. Pratap Singh sustained bullet injuries and died, while Vikram Singh suffered a bullet injury. He was rushed to hospital.

The police said when the team tried to overpower Dilbagh Singh, Ranjit Singh also opened fire. During the ensuing scuffle, Dilbagh Singh was allegedly hit by a bullet fired by his associate Ranjit. Both accused were overpowered and arrested on the spot.

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Dilbagh Singh was taken to the Civil Hospital and later referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he is recuperating. Ranjit Singh has been arrested in the case.

The police have recovered injured two firearms — a .45-bore pistol and a .32-bore weapon — along with magazines and live cartridges. He said the process for cancelling their licences had also initiated.

Manmohan Singh Aulakh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said multiple teams had been constituted to investigate the case.

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He said Partap Singh had given around 1,400 gm of gold to the accused and this became a cause of dispute between them. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law.