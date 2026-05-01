Man shot dead over old enmity in Bhikhiwind

A man was shot dead in broad daylight over an old enmity at Sandpura village, which falls under the Bhikhiwind police station here. The incident led to panic in the area.

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The deceased has been identified as Rashpal Singh (36), son of Mukhtiar Singh, a resident of Chela Colony (Bhikhiwind). According to information, Rashpal Singh was passing through Sandpura village in his Swift car when some attackers in a Thar chased him and forced his vehicle to stop.

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The attackers then opened indiscriminate fire at his car, leaving him critically injured. He died on the spot. It is reported that during the attack, Rashpal Singh attempted to return fire with the pistol he carried for his own safety, but the weapon failed to fire, leaving him unable to save his life.

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After the incident, the deceased’s wife, Aman, levelled serious allegations against the police. She stated that the murder was the result of an old enmity and alleged negligence on the part of the police. She further claimed that the police had been harassing her family members and demanded strict action against the culprits through an investigation by higher authorities.

DSP Jaspal Singh reached the spot and said that the police had taken the body into their possession and initiated further action after recording statements of the family members. He added that a pistol had also been recovered from the scene.

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SP (Investigation) Riputapan Singh said that two of the shooters had been identified and raids were being conducted to arrest them. He added that a case had been registered in this regard by the Bhikhiwind police.