Man shot dead over old enmity, two held, several others booked

A man was shot dead over an old enmity at Mudhal village falling under the Verka police station here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police have booked a woman among 15 suspects for the murder.

Among those booked included Rajbir Kaur, Kaka and Mangal Singh, all residents of Indira Colony, Verka, and around 12 unknown persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasroop Kaur Bath said the police have registered a case and arrested two suspects in this connection while raids were on to nab the absconding accused. An old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Gopi (27), a resident of Verka.

Raju, brother of the victim, said Rajbir Kaur had a dispute with his nephew Shamsher Singh, alias Shera. Rajbir had called Shamsher at Mudhal village for settling the issue. Shamsher Singh took along Manpreet Singh and his uncle Kuldeep Singh.

Both the groups met at an eating joint near the village. Rajbir had brought around 13 persons, including Mangal Singh and Kaka with her. He said soon the situation turned ugly and a scuffle erupted and Rajbir and her accomplices started beating up Manpreet and Shamsher. Kuldeep Singh tried to intervene, but one of the accused started firing and Kuldeep suffered several bullet injuries due to which he succumbed on the spot while the perpetrators fled the spot.

The ADCP said investigations were on to identify the remaining suspects while technical analysis, including scanning of CCTV cameras, was in progress.