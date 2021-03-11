Man shot over land dispute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

A land dispute took an ugly turn in Kiralgarh village here when a group of armed persons fired at two persons, leaving one of them dead and other critically injured.

The deceased was identified as Judgepal Singh (22). His brother Harjit Singh sustained a bullet injury in his stomach and was currently getting treatment at a private hospital.

The police have booked 17 persons on charges of murder, attempt to murder and criminal trespass and under the Arms Act. The police have failed to make any arrest in the case so far.

Those booked included Abnash Singh, Teja Singh, Dharminder Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Sunny, Mohan Singh, Nandu, Fuman Singh, Sandhu Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sona Singh, Akash Singh, Amrit, Gurwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Baldev Singh and Gogi, all residents of same village.

Jasbir Singh, the complainant and a brother of the deceased, told the police that on Tuesday evening, they had constructed a new house opposite the residence of Abnash, due to which there was a dispute among them.

He said they had left open space on sides. He said his brother Surjit Singh and uncle Shinda Singh were standing in the street while Judgepal Singh was organising bricks on the roof.

He said he had an argument with Abnash as the latter said he would teach him a lesson for occupying their land.

He alleged that Teja shot at Judgepal with his .12 bore rifle which hit his head and he died on the spot. He again shot at his brother Harjit who suffered bullet injuries on his stomach. He said the accused also threw bricks and stones at their house and ransacked it.

After getting information, the police reached the spot while the victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Judgepal dead. Harjit was under treatment. The accused escaped from the spot.

SI Harparkash Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 302. 307, 323, 452, 427, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects. He said raids were on to nab the accused who were relatives of the victims.