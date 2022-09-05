 Man shot over monetary dispute : The Tribune India

Man shot over monetary dispute

Man shot over monetary dispute

Prabhdial Singh

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Prabhdial Singh, alias Karan (25), a resident of Dubli, was shot on Saturday night by his uncle (chacha). Monetary dispute is said to be the reason behind the crime. The accused, Baljit Singh of the same village, called the victim to his house. When he did not go, the accused came to his house and took him along to his home. Patti DSP Satnam Singh said the two had a verbal duel over money exchange. Baljit in a fit of anger opened four rounds of fire at Prabhdial Singh. He was taken to the Patti Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case under Section 302 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against Baljit Singh, who is absconding. OC

Posting to far-off areas opposed

Tarn Taran: Teachers of government schools from across the district on Sunday organised a meeting at Khadoor Sahib under the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) and discussed their demands. State leaders Gurpreet Singh Nabha and Maninder Kafar and district president Nachhatar Singh of the DTF addressed the meeting. They condemned the Education Department for appointing newly recruited teaches at far-flung areas though posts were lying vacant in their home districts. They said their posting at far-off places was disappointing and they were under mental stress. They demanded the appointment of teachers at their parental stations to make the atmosphere education friendly. The leaders said the teachers recruited after 2020 should not be given pay scales of the Union Government. Rather they should be given salaries as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. OC

21K Euros seized from two flyers

Amritsar: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained two persons and seized foreign currency from them at Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Sunday. The customs officials revealed that Air India flight was ready to depart when CISF officials recovered 21,000 euros from two passengers while scanning their luggage. The CISF staff handed over the passengers to the Customs Department for further investigation. The currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. TNS

Cane dues of mill to be paid soon

Amritsar: Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal held a meeting with the representatives of farmer unions here on Sunday and said dues of sugarcane farmers would be paid soon. The minister said maximum problem was being faced by the farmers from Doaba region as an amount of Rs 72 crore was pending against a private sugar mill based at Phagwara. “The government has recovered Rs 23.76 crore of the total amount from the sale of the mill’s property in Haryana. The remaining amount too will be recovered soon and the process to attach the property of mill owners for the purpose is underway,” said Dhaliwal, while addressing the media after the meeting with farmer leaders.

