Man slits woman's throat, booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

A woman was critically injured when a man living in a nearby house slit her throat in Baba Darshan Singh Avenue on the Ram Tirath road here yesterday.

The victim identified as Nirmaljit Kaur alias Joti (34) was alone at home when the incident took place. She was rushed to a hospital where she is under treatment. She is said to be out of danger.

The police booked the accused identified as Kuljit Singh on the charge of murder attempt. According to the police, he also injured himself with the same sharp weapon and is currently admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu, husband of the victim, told the police that when he returned home around 7.30 pm, he found the accused coming out of his house. He was carrying a sharp weapon in his hand with blood on it. He said he rushed inside his house and found Nirmaljit Kaur lying in a pool of blood. The accused had slit her throat. His wife alleged that Kuljit tried to kill her.

Sub-Inspector Jatinder Singh, incharge, Ghanupur Kale police chowki, and investigating officer in the case said following statement of Sandeep, the police booked Kuljit Singh under Section 307, 452, 323 and 324 of the IPC.

He said both victim and accused were in hospital and doctors had declared them unfit for recording statements. He said the motive behind the incident would be clear after police record their statements.