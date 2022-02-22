Power corporation employee suffers cardiac arrest after election duty, dies

Tarn Taran, February 21
Amarjit Singh, who was employed at Punjab State Power Corporation, died of severe cardiac attack on Sunday night when he was returning after performing his election duty in Ferozepur.
The deceased was Circle Superintendent at Powercom circle office in Ferozepur.
After completing his duty, he waited for the bus at Ferozepur but there was no bus service at night and he called his son to pick him up. He complained of chest pain on the way which proved fatal.
Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Gurbhej Singh Dhillon and other Powercom employees demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the Election Commission. The leaders said Amarjit Singh died due to severe burden of election duty.
