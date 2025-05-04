DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Man suffers serious burn injuries after fire outbreak

Man suffers serious burn injuries after fire outbreak

A man suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Jagdamba Colony. Short-circuit was said to be the reason behind the incident. The victim, identified as Rajiv Mehra (55), is stated to be serious and...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:21 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Flames in the building.
A man suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in Jagdamba Colony. Short-circuit was said to be the reason behind the incident. The victim, identified as Rajiv Mehra (55), is stated to be serious and has been admitted to a private hospital.

It took around two hours for the fire brigade to douse the fire. The house was badly gutted in the incident.

According to information received, Rajiv Mehra was alone in the house when the incident occurred. The other members of the family had gone outside

the house.

Eyewitnesses told the police that smoke suddenly started coming out. Amidst all this, a blast occurred and fire engulfed the entire house. The victim was somehow brought out and rushed to hospital.

