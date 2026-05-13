Man surrenders after killing brother, sister-in-law

A man killed his brother and sister-in-law over a land dispute and later surrendered at the Kahnuwan police station. The accused, identified as Amarjit Singh, had a long-standing dispute with his brother Ajaib Singh.

Advertisement

Late last night, when Ajaib and his wife Kamal Kaur were having a walk at Nainekot village, near the Sathiali bridge, 6 km from here, the accused shot them from point blank range. He then went to the Kahnuwan police station, where he surrendered. Amarjit Singh’s family had recently sold off its land in Tatanagar (Jharkhand) and had migrated to their ancestral village Nainekot.

Advertisement

A police officer said Amarjit had been arrested after the police received information about the crime. However, sources say he himself had surrendered at the police station.