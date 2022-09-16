Man throws 5-yr-old daughter into canal in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 15

Finding it difficult to rear his five-year-old daughter, a man threw her into a canal here on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Jajj Singh, had been arrested by Kacha Pakka police on Wednesday.

The accused worked as a farm labourer with Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Margindpura near Bhikhiwind, a border township. He along with his wife Ranjit Kaur and the victim had been living with the farmer for the last three weeks.

On Tuesday, Jajj Singh threw his daughter into Mergindpura canal on Tuesday and the victim’s body was found hours later by some nearby residents, who uploaded a picture of the body on social media.

When Sukhdev Singh came to know about the matter, he brought the victim’s photo to the notice of the accused’s wife Ranjit Kaur, who confirmed that the body was that of her daughter Hargun Kaur.

When asked by Ranjit Kaur, the accused revealed the truth that he threw his daughter into the canal on Tuesday (September 13). As Ranjit Kaur (27) is a TB patient, Jajj Singh was finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Keeping in view the financial condition of the family, Ranjit Kaur suggested her husband that they should keep their daughter in the custody of her sister Gurjit Kaur living at Khoja Fatta village. He left for Khoja Fatta about 12 noon, but on the way he committed the crime and returned home about 3 pm. Soon the photo of his daughter went viral on social media.

On the statement of Sukhdev Singh, the police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on Wednesday and arrested the accused.