Man throws grandson into canal, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 25

In a shocking incident, a man killed his 8-year-old grandson, Guranshpreet Singh, by throwing him into a canal at Jagdev Kalan village falling under the Rajasansi police station here on Thursday.

The accused identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Meerakot Kalan village, was arrested and a murder case registered against him.

Harchand Singh, SHO, Rajasansi police station, said the incident came to light after the police got information from the victim’s parents. He said he was upset with his daughter’s decision to reach a compromise with her husband and start living with him after over a year of dispute.

He said as per investigations, Amarjit’s daughter Baljinder Kaur and her husband Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Bal Sachander village, had a dispute. She along with her son Guranshpreet Singh had been living with her father Amarjit Singh at Meerakot Kalan. The case was sub judice which gave them a chance to sort it out amicably. However, this did not go down well with Amarjit Singh.

In his statement to the police, Sukhdev Singh said he was married to Baljinder Kaur in 2014 and they had an eight-year-old son Guranshpreet Singh. He said he had a dispute with his wife and the matter was in an Amritsar court. Since July last year, she along with Guranshpreet was living at her parents’ house at Meerakot Kalan.

He said during the hearing in the court on August 21, they reached a compromise. He said on Wednesday after completing paperwork in the court, he along with his wife Baljinder went to Meerakot Kalan for taking their son. He said as they reached there they were told that Amarjit took Guranshpreet towards the Jagdev Kalan canal. He said they also went there to collect the boy.

“We were shocked to see Amarjit throwing the boy into the canal. Though we shouted and asked him not to do so, but he did not listen to us and threw Guranshpreet into the canal leading to his death,” he said.

Harchand said the police on Friday arrested the accused and efforts were on to fish out the body of the boy.