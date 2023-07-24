Man who dragged dog identified

Amritsar, July 23
The city police have identified the suspect, who had tied a stray dog behind a pick-up truck and dragged it on the road leading to its death. The police had registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against unknown persons after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Later, it was found that the incident had occurred in Jalandhar while the owner of the vehicle belonged to Ludhiana. ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused was asked to join probe. He said further investigation was on.
