DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Man who fired at Gagandeep Singh arrested

Man who fired at Gagandeep Singh arrested

The Bhikhiwind police on Tuesday night arrested the main accused who had fired at 45-year-old Gagandeep Singh, son of the slain Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind, on last Saturday (April 26) when he was on his way back...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:43 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Bhikhiwind police on Tuesday night arrested the main accused who had fired at 45-year-old Gagandeep Singh, son of the slain Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind, on last Saturday (April 26) when he was on his way back home from the market of the town.

Comrade Balwinder Singh was shot dead in 2020 on the premises of his private school.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said here on Wednesday that the accused has been identified as Rajbir Singh Raju, a resident of Bhikhiwind, who had an enmity with Gagandeep Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper