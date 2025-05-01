Man who fired at Gagandeep Singh arrested

The Bhikhiwind police on Tuesday night arrested the main accused who had fired at 45-year-old Gagandeep Singh, son of the slain Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind, on last Saturday (April 26) when he was on his way back home from the market of the town.

Comrade Balwinder Singh was shot dead in 2020 on the premises of his private school.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said here on Wednesday that the accused has been identified as Rajbir Singh Raju, a resident of Bhikhiwind, who had an enmity with Gagandeep Singh.