Manipur violence: Christians take out candlelight march

Dasuya, July 21
A candlelight march against the incidents of violence in Manipur was held at Dasuya. The march led by priest Tom started from the St. Merry Church. The protesters alleged that some people, in the garb of religion, were targetting Christians and other minorities in Manipur and other states in country. Jagtar Gill, president of the St. Merry Church, said the highest of all religion was humanity and there was a need to uplift the downtrodden.
He urged the Prime Minister that all necessary steps be taken for rehabilitation of those displaced and adequate efforts for protecting places of religious worship. The protesters passed through the city raising slogans against Manipur violence.
