Mann to dedicate edu services for students on Sept 13

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would dedicate security staff equipped transport vehicles for students, School of Eminence and other education-related services to people here on September 13.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar held a meeting with officials of the district administration, police, municipal corporation and other departments to review arrangement for the function here today. Addressing officials Talwar said Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, all Punjab Cabinet ministers, MLAs and other leaders would attend function.

He said the CM would visit the School of Eminence in Chheharta. After this, he would dedicate services for school education to the people at an event to be held in Ranjit Avenue here. At least 50,000 people were expected to participate in the event, the DC said. He said School of Eminence, transport and other services and security personnel would be dedicated to students of Punjab by the CM.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh discussed security and traffic arrangements with officials. He gave instructions to ensure safety of each person and their unhindered access to the event. Municipal Commissioner Rahul, Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal and district heads of all departments were present at the meeting.

#Bhagwant Mann