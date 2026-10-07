Manochahal: A village rooted in history, faith, community

Manochahal village, situated south of Tarn Taran city, is known for its significant role in the freedom struggle and other movements that contributed to the social and religious reform of the country and the Sikh community.

According to revenue records, the village covers 1,500 hectares. It has 1,227 households. According to the 2011 Census, the village has a population of 6,942, comprising 3,662 men and 3,280 women.

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Of the total population, 4,037 people are literate, while 2,905 are illiterate. Among men, 2,302 are literate, compared with 1,735 women. The gender ratio is 896 women per 1,000 men, while the ratio among children is 799 girls per 1,000 boys.

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Scheduled Castes account for 20.82 per cent of the village population, while there is no Scheduled Tribe population.

The village has 2,395 daily-wage labourers. Of these, 1,742 are classified as main workers, working for more than six months a year, while 653 are marginal workers, working for less than six months. Of the total agricultural workforce, 797 people are engaged in agriculture, while 264 work as farm labourers.

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Manochahal was earlier under Chabal police station but is now affiliated with Sadar police station, Tarn Taran. A police post (chauki) was established in the village during the period of militancy, when the area was a hotspot for militants, to help maintain law and order.

Although grain markets are available in nearby villages, including Shahbazpur and Jaobala, farmers generally prefer the Tarn Taran grain market because the city is also an important commercial centre.

The village shares its boundaries with Dalake, Khara, Gorkha, Jaura, Koharka, Manochahal Khurd, Wan, Miani, Noorpur, Bakipur and Kot Jaspat (Teja Singh Wala).

A main gate at the village entrance welcomes devotees visiting Gurdwara Agara Pichhara. Manochahal is situated on the main Tarn Taran-Bhikhiwind road via Dialpura.

Baba Jogi Peer shrine a cherished centre of faith

Gurdwara Baba Jogi Peer in Manochahal holds a special place in the hearts of villagers, who have continued to worship Baba Jogi Peer for generations. The shrine, situated on the south-western side of the village, attracts a large gathering during its annual mela and has become an important centre of faith for residents of the village and surrounding areas.

About 50 years ago, the gurdwara was a small structure, and the offerings made there were used for the upkeep of the Baba who served at the shrine. Baba Achhra Singh looked after the gurdwara for many years. Following his death, his son, Baba Balwinder Singh, took over its care.

The villagers later formed a 10-member management committee unanimously to oversee the affairs of the gurdwara, with residents collectively supporting its activities. According to villagers, Atma Singh (Bar Wala) is the president of the committee. The other office-bearers are Ajaib Singh, vice-president, and Palwinder Singh Pinka, treasurer. Satnam Singh Shah, Kuldeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Narinder Singh, Satnam Singh (Jalow) and Darshan Singh are members.

The shrine has also undergone considerable change over the years. Villagers recall that about 50 years ago, the area around it was largely forested. Peacocks could be seen dancing during the months of Sawan and Bhadron, roughly July to September, while snakes were also frequently spotted. The forested area has since been cleared and reduced considerably as the site has been developed and cleaned.

The annual mela is held in the month of Assu, on the fourth day of Navratri, and draws a large number of devotees from the surrounding area. The management committee has gained the confidence of residents, who make substantial donations in the name of Baba Jogi Peer, whom they revere as an ancestor.

Devotees also book Akhand Paths in their names several days before the mela. The bhog of the final Akhand Path is held on the day of the mela. Baba Avtar Singh, head of the Baba Bidhi Chand sect at Sursing, also attends the event, while the sect arranges a separate bhog of Akhand Path in the Palki Sahib on the day of the mela.

The Naujawan Sabha of the village also provides services to the organisers during the annual event.

Manochahal has several other places of religious significance. Gurdwara Shri Agara Pichhada, situated amid the land shared by Manochahal and the nearby Jeobala village, is another important place of devotion. In the middle of the village stands the old Gurdwara Baba Beer Singh, which also has a large following.

Other places of faith in the village include Janam Asthan Baba Deva Ji, Baba Harditt Singh Yadgari Sathan Sangat Puri, Dargah Mahi Shah and Dharamshala Sant Sunder Das.

During the period of militancy, Manochahal was also associated with Baba Gurbachan Singh Manochahal, who headed the Bhindranwale Tiger Force of Khalistan (BTFK). He was later killed in a police encounter.