Man’s body exhumed, family suspects murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

The Rajasansi police in Amritsar rural police district exhumed the body of an elderly man, identified as Bagga Singh (65), a resident of Ladeh village here, after his family suspected that he was killed by unknown persons.

Earlier, the family thought he died due to heart attack and therefore performed his last rites. The body was exhumed in the presence of Tehsildar Jagsir Singh.

Ramandeep Kaur, SHO, Rajasansi police station, said the matter was being investigated and the statement of the victim’s family members were being recorded. The body was sent for a postmortem.

Prince, a relative of the victim, said his uncle was living separately and was into goat trading. He said he used to come to meet his uncle on a regular basis. Four days ago, his uncle died suddenly. They thought he died of heart attack and later buried his body in the graveyard.

Prince said they came to know that Bagga Singh had withdrawn some money from a bank for renovation of his house. They did not find any money in the house. His body had strangulation marks on the neck and some sharp injuries on his wrists. It appeared that some unidentified persons had killed him for money, he added.