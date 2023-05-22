Marathon, cycle rally mark end of UN Road Safety Week in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

The district Health Department organised a half marathon and a cycle rally to mark the conclusion of United Nations Road Safety Week here on Sunday morning. The marathon and the cycle rally were flagged off by MLAs Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhi and Jiwanjot Kaur.

Over 1,000 participants took part in the two events, claimed district officials. Speaking on the occasion, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh said the purpose was to encourage the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and at the same time learn about traffic rules and etiquettes.

He said, “Every year many precious lives are lost due to road accidents. Abiding by the traffic norms is very important to reduce road accidents. He said using cycles or walking to short destinations could help in reducing vehicular traffic on the roads and hence accidents. MLA (South) Jiwanjot Kaur exhorted the students to make cycling a lifelong habit to stay fit and healthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “The children should point out the mistakes of their parents and elders siblings when they flout a traffic rule to make them accountable,” he said.

The half marathon and the cycle rally were attended by residents, sportspersons, BSF jawans, and students of various schools and colleges. The district administration provided t-shirts to all the participants.

The PCS officer Arshpreet Singh, posted as Regional Transport Secretary here, also took part in the half marathon.