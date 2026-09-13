Marathon marks 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas in Amritsar

A special marathon to mark the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas was organised at Company Bagh on Saturday, with more than 700 people participating to promote the Guru’s message of equality, brotherhood and humanity and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Amritsar Central MLA Dr Ajay Gupta and Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh flagged off the marathon at 7 am and encouraged the participants.

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Dr Nijjar said Guru Ravidas Maharaj had given society the message of equality, brotherhood, love, harmony and humanity. He said the marathon was not merely a sporting event but also an effort to spread the Guru’s humanistic teachings among the people.

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Dr Gupta urged youngsters to follow the teachings of Guru Ravidas and work towards strengthening the spirit of equality and brotherhood in society. He said participation in sports helped people remain physically fit and mentally strong and encouraged youngsters to take part in sporting activities.

The marathon route covered Novelty Chowk, Custom Chowk, Rialto Chowk, Ashoka Chowk, Crystal Chowk, Hukam Singh Road and SSSS Chowk before returning to Company Bagh.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra and SDM-1 Alka Kalia honoured three Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award-winning sportspersons from Amritsar, besides winners of the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Participants who completed the marathon were also presented medals.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said more than 700 people participated in the event with enthusiasm.