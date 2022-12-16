March held against drug threat

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 15

Jagtar Singh of the border township of Bhikhiwind and the leader of ‘Kafan Bol Pia’ (At last coffin spoke itself) wearing a black dress to protest against the present situation of drugs in the area, held a march in Tarn Taran town blaming the administration and the state government for their lack of concern towards the drug threat. He told the residents about his personal tragedy with both his sons, Sukhwinder Singh and Gursewak Singh, becoming drug addicts. Gursewak Singh was under treatment after he injected himself with drug and the other son Sukhwinder Singh had even sold household items, including the family car.

He alleged that the drug peddlers were hand in glove with the police and the administration as he had submitted a list of peddlers to the SSP but nothing had been done and the peddlers were going scot-free and had even made arrangements to deliver drugs at the doorstep of the addicts.

He said even women and teenagers were getting hooked to drugs and said the blame would lie with the state government if things took a turn for the worse.