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Home / Amritsar / Marginal improvement in pollution levels fail to ensure clean air in Amritsar

Marginal improvement in pollution levels fail to ensure clean air in Amritsar

Planting multiple rows of evergreen trees can act as a natural barrier against pollutants, say environmentalists

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:17 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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While authorities may highlight the decline as progress, experts caution that pollution levels remain dangerously high and far above limits prescribed by the World Health Organisation.
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Even as a marginal dip in pollution levels has helped Amritsar secure the 101st position in global air quality rankings, the figures offer only limited comfort as the city continues to struggle for clean air.

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According to data released by IQAir, the city recorded an annual average PM2.5 level of 46.6 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025, down from 57.3 µg/m³ in 2024. The improvement places Amritsar in the 100-200 bracket globally.

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IQAir, considered a reliable global air monitoring agency, released rankings for 9,446 cities across 143 countries.

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While authorities may highlight the decline as progress, experts caution that pollution levels remain dangerously high and far above limits prescribed by the World Health Organisation.

Parkash Singh Bhatty, president of the Pollution Control Committee, an NGO, said the improvement could be temporary and influenced by weather patterns rather than sustained policy measures. Key contributors to pollution — including vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and stubble burning in the region — continue to persist with little structural change.

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He added that rising pollution levels in soil, water, and air are emerging as a major public health concern in the region, with experts warning of an increase in allergies and lifestyle-related diseases. Among these, air pollution has been identified as the most critical threat, as it directly affects respiratory health and overall well-being.

Air quality is measured using the air quality index (AQI), which categorises pollution levels on a scale from 0 to 500. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good” and safe for all, while 51 to 100 falls under the “moderate” category, posing minor risks to sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. Levels between 101 and 150 are deemed unhealthy for vulnerable populations, who are advised to limit outdoor exposure.

However, the situation becomes alarming when AQI crosses 150. Readings above 300 fall into the “hazardous” category, posing serious health risks to the general population. Notably, Amritsar has recorded AQI levels beyond 300 on several occasions, raising concerns among environmentalists and health experts, Bhatty pointed out.

“The ranking may have improved, but the air has not become safe,” said Indu Aurora, executive member of Voice of Amritsar, an NGO, and district in charge of Clean Air Punjab, an organisation working to improve air quality in the state. She stressed that incremental gains should not distract from the larger crisis.

She added that without aggressive and consistent intervention, the city risks celebrating improved rankings while residents continue to suffer adverse health effects.

Experts have suggested a multi-pronged strategy to tackle pollution. Reducing dependence on fossil fuels remains crucial, though challenging. Limiting the use of large private vehicles and promoting fuel-efficient technologies can help curb emissions.

Environmental measures such as large-scale plantation drives, especially around industrial areas and along highways and railway tracks, have also been recommended. Planting multiple rows of evergreen trees can act as a natural barrier against pollutants.

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