Marhana village: Where saints & patriots flourished

Situated on National Highway 54 in Tarn Taran district, Marhana is a historically significant village known for its rich heritage, religious traditions, social harmony and unparalleled contribution to India's freedom struggle. Located about 30 km from Tarn Taran and just 4 km from the Harike headworks, Marhana enjoys a pleasant environment, particularly during the winter months when the nearby Beas river contributes to the region's cool and refreshing climate.

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Local lore holds that Marhana was established by five brothers — Sidhana, Mokal, Lal, Sansa and Toga — who migrated from the nearby village of Dadehar Sahib and founded the settlement. The village was initially divided into five pattis (localities) named after these brothers. Later, three more pattis — Gillan Di Patti, Sandhuan Di Patti and Lidhran Di Patti — were established.

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Marhana is one of the 22 villages collectively known as the Bahia, a cluster of villages predominantly inhabited by Jat Sikhs of the Sandhu clan.

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The village also possesses a rich religious legacy. During the Sikh era, an Udasi saint, Baba Rattan Dev, resided on the outskirts of Marhana. It is believed that Maharaja Ranjit Singh visited the saint and, impressed by his spiritual stature, gifted him a well, which was considered a highly valuable donation in those days. In his memory, Gurdwara Rathi Ke was established and continues to be an important religious centre with a devoted following. The gurdwara owns approximately 22 acres of land and is managed by a local committee that actively contributes to the welfare of the community.

According to a local belief, when a plague once spread through the village during the British rule, the villagers sought Baba Rattan Dev’s blessings and prayers. It is said that after the saint's passing, the outbreak subsided and no further deaths occurred in the village. Another revered Sikh preacher, Baba Bir Singh Naurangabadi, also visited Marhana, and a gurdwara dedicated to his memory stands in the village, attracting devotees from the surrounding area.

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Centre of patriotism

Against this backdrop of spiritual heritage, communal harmony and historical significance, Marhana emerged as a remarkable centre of patriotism and sacrifice. The village is renowned for its freedom fighters who made immense sacrifices for India’s struggle for independence, beginning as early as 1849 and continuing until the country attained freedom.

At the entrance of the village, a grand building welcomes visitors—the Baba Ishar Singh Senior Secondary Smart School, Marhana. The school is dedicated to the memory of the renowned freedom fighter Baba Ishar Singh Marhana.

Baba Ishar Singh was born in 1878 to Mata Chand Kaur and Sardar Jind Singh, a farming family of Marhana village. In 1905–06, he travelled abroad, reaching California via Panama after passing through Hong Kong and Singapore. While working on the farms of Baba Jawala Singh and Baba Vasakha Singh in Stockton, California, he became associated with the Ghadar Party.

When the Ghadar Movement was launched in 1914, Baba Ishar Singh returned to India along with other Ghadar leaders aboard the ship Tosha Maru. Upon his arrival, he was arrested and remained imprisoned in various jails until 1916.

During the Gurdwara Reform Movement, Baba Ishar Singh presided over a massive Akali Conference held in his native village in 1922. In 1923, he was again arrested and sentenced to five years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 700 in various cases. He was confined in Multan Jail, and his property was also attached by the authorities. To support the families of Ghadar patriots, he established the Desh Bhagat Parivar Committee along with his colleagues.

On July 24, 1936, Baba Ishar Singh became president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). During his tenure, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the Sikh community and actively participated in farmers' movements. He continued his struggle for India’s independence until his death on August 16, 1941.

From 1849 until India's independence in 1947, as many as 38 residents of Marhana sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. Historical records indicate that there was hardly any major freedom movement in which the villagers did not participate.

The residents of Marhana also took part in the Kapoori Da Morcha and Dharam Yudh Morcha launched by the Shiromani Akali Dal. They actively participated in several Sikh religious movements, including Chabian Da Morcha, Guru Ka Bagh Morcha, Jaito Da Morcha and Panja Sahib Morcha. Fauja Singh of the village served in the Azad Hind Fauj led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while Arbang Singh participated in the Namdhari Morcha.

The village has also produced several distinguished scholars and administrators. Dr Harbhajan Singh Soch, a former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, belongs to Marhana. His father, Sardar Narinder Singh Soch, a retired official of the SGPC, authored numerous books on Sikh history and other subjects.

Many freedom fighters from the village endured severe hardships under the British rule, including imprisonment in the notorious Cellular Jail (Kala Pani), house arrests and various forms of torture.

Even today, Marhana continues to contribute significantly to society through its highly educated and accomplished residents. The village has produced an impressive number of medical professionals, including Dr Tera Singh, Dr Meet Singh, Dr Ravinder Singh, Dr Ritupneet Kaur, Dr Gurminder Singh, Dr Sukhmanpreet Kaur, Dr Maninder Singh and Dr Harleen Kaur. Perhaps Marhana is one of the few villages that has produced such a large number of medical officers.

Additionally, Dr Inderjit Singh and Dr Paramjit Singh (PhD) have brought pride to their native village by attaining doctoral degrees in their respective disciplines.

Marhana thus stands as a remarkable village with a rich legacy of patriotism, sacrifice, education and public service. Its contributions to India's freedom struggle and its continuing achievements in various fields remain a source of inspiration for future generations.