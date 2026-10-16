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Home / Amritsar / Markets shut, transport hit as Amritsar sees outrage over activist’s killing

Markets shut, transport hit as Amritsar sees outrage over activist’s killing

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A market wears a deserted look during the bandh; and (below) an empty bus stand in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar
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Markets remained shut, transport services hit and educational institutions closed in view of the bandh call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee over the killing of the anti-drug activist, Parvinder Singh Jhota, at a medical store in Mansa.

Although a few parts of the city witnessed effigy burning and sloganeering, the day-long bandh largely remained peaceful. Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee visited major markets in the city, asking shopkeepers to close their establishments to ensure compliance of the bandh.

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Raising slogans against the Mann-led state government and demanding its resignation, farmers and workers protested at the Golden Gate on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road at 7 am.

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Amid heavy rain, the protesters burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Farm leaders said the state government had miserably failed to curb the drug menace in Punjab.

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They held the Chief Minister responsible for the open sale of drugs, questioning law and order in the state.

The protesters sought accountability over the activist’s killing in Mansa.

SGPC-run institutions also remained closed during the bandh, with only emergency services exempted.

The city’s commercial hubs, including wholesale textile markets, too were shut. Due to the bandh, the local railway station and inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) wore a deserted look.

Later in the evening, the police detained farmers after they tried to get a few shops closed down forcibly. It is learnt that some establishments on the Mall Road and the Lawrence Road were open during the morning hours.

Parvinder Singh Jhota was known for exposing the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs at medical stores. During a live session, he was seen confronting the chemist over allegations of selling drugs.

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