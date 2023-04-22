Married woman ends life over harassment in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

A married woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling in Happy Home colony located on the Fatehgarh Churian road here on Friday.

In the video she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment.

The Kamboh police have started a probe and recording the statements of the victim’s family. Investigating officer ASI Harjit Singh said the police had taken the body into their possession and would send it for the postmortem examination.

Davinder Singh, brother of the victim, said Gurinder Kaur was married to Maninderjit Singh around a year ago. He alleged that the accused was harassing her. He said Gurinder Kaur called the family over phone to inform that she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws and disconnected the call. He said his mother called back Gurinder, but she did not pick up the phone.

A few minutes later, her in-laws informed them that she had hanged herself. He said when they reached her house, they saw her video which she had made before ending her life. He said the video was handed over to the police. They have lodged a complaint against Manjinderjit and his family members.

Assitant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the matter was under investigation and an appropriate action would be taken in this regard after taking the statements of the victim’s family.