Marriott’s marathon raises Rs1-cr for leprosy-affected families

The Marriott India Business Council marked the 11th edition of its flagship philanthropic initiative ‘Road to Give’, uniting associates, partners and community members across India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka in a collective celebration of movement, compassion and social responsibility.

What began over a decade ago as a small effort to connect associates through fitness and giving has now evolved into a powerful regional movement—one that inspires empathy, inclusion and community impact across South Asia.

In collaboration with Rising Star Outreach of India, a Chennai-based NGO, the group flagged off the marathon, which saw participation from over 10,000 associates who ran, walked, cycled and moved for a cause, embodying the spirit of care and service. The initiative successfully raised over Rs 1 crore, which will be directed towards Rising Star Outreach of India, supporting and rehabilitating individuals and families affected by leprosy through education, healthcare and vocational training.

Across regions, community-driven wellness events, charity runs and volunteer activities were organised to promote both physical well-being and the joy of giving back. In Amritsar, the spirit of ‘Road to Give’ came alive through a collaborative run organised by Le Méridien Amritsar, Courtyard by Marriott Amritsar and Fairfield by Marriott Amritsar. Associates and community members joined hands for a symbolic journey that began at Courtyard by Marriott and concluded at Fairfield by Marriott, celebrating unity, wellness and generosity.

“Each year, Road to Give reminds us of the extraordinary power of collective purpose,” said Sanjay Gupta, chairman, Marriott India Business Council. “As we commemorate the 11th year of this remarkable initiative, we celebrate not just the funds raised or the miles covered, but the spirit of unity and compassion our associates bring to their communities. Their efforts continue to strengthen Marriott’s legacy of care and commitment across the region.”