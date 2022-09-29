Martyr Bhagat Singh remembered in Tarn Taran on 115th birth anniv

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 28

The 115th birth Anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the district on Wednesday.

In the official function organised at the District Administrative Complex, the Punjab Police contingent saluted the martyr. The function was attended by Monish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, and Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SSP. The participants took a pledge to follow the path of Bhagat Singh.

A cycle rally organised by Guru Nanak Dev University to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday.

In a function organised at the local Shri Guru Arjun Dev Government College by Nehru Yuva Kender (NYK) with the assistance of the Government College, a bicycle rally was organised. District Coordinator NYK Jasleen kaur and College Principal Jyoti Bala spoke of the high sacrifice of our great freedom fighters and appealed to the youth to take inspiration from the sacrifices made by our martyrs.

In the function organised at the local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, an inter-house essay writing and painting competitions were organised and the winners of the competition. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal, said Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) was the chief on the occasion and DEO (Secondary) Harbhagwant Singh was among the others who spoke on the occasion of the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh.

Gurbachan Singh Lali, Deputy District Education Officer (S), while addressing in the audience during the function at Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Boys), Patti spoke of the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh and other martyrs who made an important contribution in the freedom struggle of the country. The students were also administered an oath to follow the path of righteousness on the occasion.