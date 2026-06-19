Martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev observed

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) observed the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev with devotion and respect in the city today.

Advertisement

After the bhog of Akhand Path at Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib, a kirtan was organised. Granthi Singh Sahib of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Giani Balwinder Singh apprised the sangat of the history of the martyrdom of the Guru.

He appealed to the sangat to draw inspiration from the life history of Guru Sahib and encouraged them to connect with the Bani and Bana. During the Gurmat Samagam organised on the occasion, Kathavachak Bhai Visal Singh recited a story and the Hazuri Raagi Jathas held Gurbani Kirtan for the sangat.

Advertisement

During the event, Dhadi, Kavishar and Pracharak Singh narrated the the history of the Guru to the sangat.

A large number of chabeels and langars were organised across the city today.