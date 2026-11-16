Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:25 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A large number of devotees pay obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib in Amritsar on Sunday.
Advertisement

A large number of devotees paid obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib on the martyrdom anniversary of Baba Deep Singh here on Sunday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised the religious event with devotion and reverence.

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was among the prominent personalities who attended the event and paid tributes to the Sikh martyr.

The programme commenced with the bhog of Akhand Path Sahib, followed by Gurbani kirtan by the Hazuri Ragi Jathas. Giani Balwinder Singh, Granthi of the Golden Temple, recited the sacred Hukamnama and shared insights into the life and sacrifices of Baba Deep Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the martyrdom of Baba Deep Singh continued to inspire the Sikh community with the spirit of courage, steadfast faith and sacrifice for the protection of religion.

Advertisement

He said Baba Deep Singh had played the role of a Sant-Sipahi and made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the faith and the sanctity of the Guru Ghar, even in the later years of his life. His martyrdom remained an inspiring chapter in Sikh history, he added.

Dhami urged the Sikh community to draw inspiration from the lives of great martyrs and remain connected with Gurbani, the traditions of the Guru Ghar and Sikh principles.

SGPC member Bawa Singh Ghumanpura, Bhai Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahnewala, Golden Temple general manager Major Singh, Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib manager Jatinderpal Singh, additional manager Gurtinderpal Singh Kadian and head granthi Giani Surjit Singh Sabhra were among those present.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts