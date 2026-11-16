Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

A large number of devotees paid obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib on the martyrdom anniversary of Baba Deep Singh here on Sunday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised the religious event with devotion and reverence.

SGPC president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was among the prominent personalities who attended the event and paid tributes to the Sikh martyr.

The programme commenced with the bhog of Akhand Path Sahib, followed by Gurbani kirtan by the Hazuri Ragi Jathas. Giani Balwinder Singh, Granthi of the Golden Temple, recited the sacred Hukamnama and shared insights into the life and sacrifices of Baba Deep Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the martyrdom of Baba Deep Singh continued to inspire the Sikh community with the spirit of courage, steadfast faith and sacrifice for the protection of religion.

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He said Baba Deep Singh had played the role of a Sant-Sipahi and made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the faith and the sanctity of the Guru Ghar, even in the later years of his life. His martyrdom remained an inspiring chapter in Sikh history, he added.

Dhami urged the Sikh community to draw inspiration from the lives of great martyrs and remain connected with Gurbani, the traditions of the Guru Ghar and Sikh principles.

SGPC member Bawa Singh Ghumanpura, Bhai Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahnewala, Golden Temple general manager Major Singh, Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib manager Jatinderpal Singh, additional manager Gurtinderpal Singh Kadian and head granthi Giani Surjit Singh Sabhra were among those present.