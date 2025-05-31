Martyrdom of fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev, observed
The SGPC and Chief Khalsa Diwan today observed the martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev. Despite sweltering heat, a large number of devotees thronged the Golden Temple and historic Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. The devotees set up chabeels and offered sweetened water to the people across the city.
