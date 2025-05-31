DT
Home / Amritsar / Martyrdom of fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev, observed

Martyrdom of fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev, observed

The SGPC and Chief Khalsa Diwan today observed the martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev. Despite sweltering heat, a large number of devotees thronged the Golden Temple and historic Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. The devotees set up chabeels...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:05 AM May 31, 2025 IST
Golden Temple in Amritsar
The SGPC and Chief Khalsa Diwan today observed the martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev. Despite sweltering heat, a large number of devotees thronged the Golden Temple and historic Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib. The devotees set up chabeels and offered sweetened water to the people across the city.

Devotees offer sweet water to commemorate martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev in Amritsar on Friday. Photo Vishal Kumar
Devotees offer sweet water to commemorate martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev in Amritsar on Friday. Photo Vishal Kumar
