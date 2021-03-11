Mask mandate makes a comeback in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases in some states, the district administration has advised all residents of the city to wear face masks in crowded places.

Additionally, the administration has stated in its directions that wearing of masks needed to be ensured in the closed environments like while travelling in public transport and inside cinema halls, shopping malls, etc. The advisory also states that masks should also be worn inside classrooms, office-rooms and indoor gatherings.

T he recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country has forced several states to issue health advisory and put Covid-19 safety guidelines in place again. Earlier, the Haryana government had made the wearing of a face mask mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital region as surge in Covid-19 cases in capital was reported.

Currently, the district has not reported any Covid-19 case in the past six days. The district administration is also pushing its vaccination efforts. While vaccination for children above 12 years of age has already begun and nearly 34,000 children in the 12-14 age group and 77,293 children in the 15-17 age group have already been inoculated. Teams of the Health Department are also asking eligible candidates to come for booster shots.