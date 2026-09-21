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Home / Amritsar / Masked men attempt firing at Tarn Taran shop, gun fails to go off

Masked men attempt firing at Tarn Taran shop, gun fails to go off

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Fetehabad shop where the incident took place.
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Two masked motorcycle-borne men allegedly attempted to open fire outside a marble store in Fatehabad town on Sunday afternoon. The attempt was foiled after the pistol reportedly failed to fire.

Store owner Ganpat Lal Ratawat, a resident of Amritsar, said he had received an extortion call on his mobile phone from a foreign number on September 15.

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According to Ratawat, the caller demanded Rs 50 lakh and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the amount.

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Ratawat said he was sitting at his shop on Sunday when the two masked men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly attempted to fire at him. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the store.

Goindwal Sahib SHO Baljit Kaur met the store owner and took details of the incident.

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Seventh incident

in past six months

The incident comes amid a series of extortion threats reported by businessmen in the town. According to available information, this is the seventh such incident reported in Fatehabad over the past six months.

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