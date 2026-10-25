Masked men open fire near doctor’s house

Two unidentified masked men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire while targeting the house of a renowned doctor in Chohla Sahib around midnight on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The bullets hit the gate of a neighbouring house. According to information gathered, the gangsters had been demanding extortion money from the doctor.

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After receiving information about the incident, a police team led by SHO Ranjit Singh reached the spot. After examining CCTV footage, the police released photographs of the suspects.