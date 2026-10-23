Masked men shoot dead daily wager in Tarn Taran

A daily wager was shot dead by two masked men in Naushehra Pannuan town late last evening. The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Singh (45).

Kuldeep was returning home after work with his brother, Baj Singh, when he stopped at a shop on his way to his village to get a haircut.

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Two men arrived on a motorcycle. While one stayed beside the vehicle, the other went inside and asked who Manpreet Singh Batua’s father was. Kuldeep Singh identified himself as Manpreet’s father.

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After confirming his identity, the masked man opened fire at him with a pistol.

The victim’s brother, Baj Singh, could do nothing to save him. After the shooting, both accused fled on their motorcycle. The Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Riputapan Singh said teams had been formed to identify the accused.