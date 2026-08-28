Mass leave call gets good response in Tarn Taran

The call by the Sanjha Mulazam Manch, a joint platform of various organisations of Punjab government employees, to take mass casual leave today received a massive response in the district. Government offices remained largely deserted, students stayed away from schools and patients avoided hospitals to prevent inconvenience.

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After taking mass casual leave, employees staged a district-level protest at the District Administrative Complex. Employees from the Health, Education, Revenue, Finance, Roadways, Agriculture and Irrigation departments, among others, participated in the protest.

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District convener Sukhpreet Singh Pannu, president Gursewak Singh Sran, general secretary Angrez Singh Randhawa, along with Tarsem Singh, Jaspal Singh, Karwinder Singh Cheema, Shivkaran Singh Cheema and other leaders from various departments, addressed the gathering.

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The employees’ leaders condemned the Punjab government for allegedly turning a blind eye to their demands. They warned that the government’s “condemnable attitude” towards employees would cost the Aam Aadmi Party dearly in the coming election.

The leaders also expressed concern over the non-payment of dearness allowance (DA) to employees and highlighted their other pending demands.

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Silence prevailed in government offices throughout the day. People who had come to get their work done had to return without receiving the required services. The employees’ unity, they said, had remained a distant prospect for decades, but had now been strengthened through the joint action.

Employees protest at the District Administrative Complex after taking collective leave.