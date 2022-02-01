campus notes

Mass marriages held

Mass marriages held

A mass marriage ceremony in progress at Bhavan’s SL School in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As many as five couples tied the knot on Monday at the annual mass marriage event held by Bhavan’s SL Public School. The school has conducted 127 marriages so far. Padma Shri awardee Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, chancellor, Central University of HP, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Sawaraj Grover, philanthropist and social worker; Rita Sharma, district secretary, Inner Wheel Club, Amritsar Midtown; members of Rotary Club and other guests were also present. Prof SN Joshi, Bhavan’s secretary, welcomed other dignitaries. He also intimated them about the social cause behind this programme. He said while conducting marriages, customs, traditions and religion were given due respect and consideration. Gift items worth Rs25,000 are given to them to start their new life.

Webinar on Menstrual Health

The NSS unit of BBK DAV College for Women organised a webinar on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management. The aim was to enlighten students about menstrual cycle, changes which occur in a female body before and during menstruation, various measures which one should adopt to ensure clean, healthy and sterilised mensuration cycle and also about various taboos surrounding the issue. Nitya Chaudhary from Unicharm India was the resource person. Nitya said during menstruation, women are more susceptible to the risk of infections. She suggested that they should focus on adopting healthy lifestyle and do yoga, gym and take balanced diet to have problem-free periods.

Online Winter School

UGC-HRDC, Guru Nanak Dev University, started a two-week interdisciplinary Winter School (mathematics, data analysis, computer technology, engineering sciences, chemical, civil, electronics, mechanical, architecture and planning) in online mode. The UGC-sponsored programme has teachers from varied subject disciplines. Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, VC, inaugurated the course and conveyed his best wishes to the participating faculty members. He said he always felt that there was a need for teachers in higher education institutions to keep abreast with the latest technology and subject knowledge. He discussed the importance of these courses in getting good collaborations which are instrumental in reaching higher standards in teaching and research.

Academic, sports sessions at GNDU

GNDU Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu during the ongoing sports training workshop in Amritsar on Monday.

GNDU organised academic and sports sessions with experts during the ongoing 16-day training programme for assistant/associate professors of physical education. Ashwini Bhalla, deputy DPI and Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu addressed the participants. Bhalla said physical education was the most vibrant subject. He emphasised the relationship of fitness and physical education. Jaspal Singh laid emphasis on the amalgamation of sports sciences and physical education to improve sports performance. In the first session, Satnam Singh Deol, head of the department of political science at the university, talked on ‘Sports, Man and Society: Understanding the Relationship through Interdisciplinary Approach’. The main emphasis of his talk was on evolution of games and sports and the sociological relevance of the games. The second session was presided by Manish Saini, assistant professor, computer science department. He sensitised participants on Technical Improvisation of Mobile Applications and Software in Sports.

