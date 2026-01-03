Mass marriages of 33 couples solemnised

The mass marriages of 33 couples belonging to needy families were solemnised in the ongoing series of the events organised in memory of the founders of Kar Sewa Samprada Sarhali, Baba Tara Singh and Baba Charan Singh at Gurdwara Gurpuri Sahib, Sohawa (Sarhali) today.

Advertisement

Baba Sukha Singh, head of the sect, said that the Anand Karaj was performed with Sikh religious rituals and they were presented with household items like double bed, sewing machine, utensils etc as gifts. Baba Hakam Singh performed the ceremony of handing over the palla to the girls.

Advertisement

Baba Sukha Singh, in his address, said that the sect conducts these marriages with the aim of giving a message to society to get married in a simple manner.

Advertisement

The followers of the sect also participated in the blood donation campaign and donated 160 units of blood. A show match of kabaddi was also held in the evening. Baba Charan Singh's wife Mata Ranjit Kaur and Baba Hakam Singh too blessed the couples.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harpreet Singh Dardi, Dr MK Rai. (Member, Bangladesh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), Gurwinder Singh Mammanke, Sikander Singh Varana and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.