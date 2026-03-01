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Home / Amritsar / Mass organisations to mark Anti-Imperialism Day on March 23

Mass organisations to mark Anti-Imperialism Day on March 23

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:08 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Mass organisations affiliated with the United Kisan Morcha and trade unions, in a joint meeting held at the local Gandhi Park under the chairmanship of Jassa Singh Kad Gill, decided to celebrate Anti-Imperialism Day here on March 23.

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During the meeting, it was decided that in response to the nationwide call given by the joint platform of the United Kisan Morcha and trade unions, March 23 would be observed as Anti-Imperialism Day at various places. The day will commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The leaders noted that nearly 100 years ago, these great revolutionaries raised slogans like “Down with imperialism”.

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On the occasion, leaders of various organisations, including Daljit Singh Dayalpur, Sukhdev Singh Kot Dharam Chand, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Davinder Sohal, Dilbag Singh Marri, Bhupinder Singh Pandori, Tarsem Singh Kalsi, Sukhbaz Singh, Balkar Singh Valtoha, Rashpal Singh Bath, Mehar Singh, Tajinder Singh and Gurvinder Singh Bhikhiwind, addressed the gathering.

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The leaders said that once again, under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, corporate houses across the world were attempting to capture wealth globally in the form of imperialism. They alleged that such forces were trying to dominate and enslave smaller and developing countries. They cited the ongoing Iran war as the latest example of such developments.

The leaders further said that organisations in Tarn Taran district had decided to organise a large gathering on March 23 in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) to pay tribute to the martyrs and raise their voice against imperialism.

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On the occasion, participants will also march towards Cooperative Sugar Mills at Sheron on March 23. The leaders alleged that the Punjab Government was selling the mill to private agencies and that nearly 100 acres of its land was being taken away from people. They said that voices would be raised against this move and a protest march would be organised towards the mill.

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