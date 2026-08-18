Massive explosive haul has cops worried; 10 terror cartels busted till July 27

The recovery of a 690-gm improvised explosive device (IED) near a police establishment in Amritsar has added another worrying chapter to Punjab’s growing trail of explosive recoveries, with security agencies increasingly encountering devices in cases linked to alleged cross-border terror modules.

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The latest recovery, made on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 in the Gaggomahal area, included an electronic detonator, battery, timer and iron box. The device, found wrapped in wax, was subsequently defused by the bomb disposal squad.

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The recovery comes after a series of IED seizures across the state this year. The Punjab Police had stated that by July 27, their intelligence-led operations against terror modules had resulted in the recovery of 12 RDX-based prefabricated IEDs, besides RDX, detonators, grenades, firearms and an RPG. The force had by then busted 10 terror modules and arrested 137 persons.

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The pattern has been visible since the beginning of the year. In January, the Hoshiarpur police and the Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, busted a suspected BKI module and recovered a nearly 2.5-kg RDX-based IED along with two pistols. The police said the device was allegedly intended for a targeted attack around the Republic Day celebrations and that the module was being operated by US-based handlers.

Another IED was recovered behind the Rayya police post in Amritsar district in February and was later defused by a bomb disposal team. The location itself raised concern as the device had been found close to a police establishment.

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The threat has also extended to critical infrastructure. An IED had resulted in the blast near Army Cantonment area in Khasa located on the Amritsar-Attari road in May this year.

Similarly, a blast on a railway track near Sirhind in January damaged the track and derailed a freight train, injuring its loco pilot. The incident triggered a multi-agency probe.

In July, the Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, and the Jalandhar Rural Police busted another alleged Pakistan-linked BKI module and recovered a 1.3-kg IED containing explosives along with shrapnel and ball bearings. The police described it as preparation for a high-impact attack.

What makes the latest recovery significant is the apparent diversification of targets and methods. From police, Army and security establishments to railway infrastructure, terror modules appear to be looking for vulnerable targets while foreign-based handlers rely on local operatives for logistics and execution.

The repeated recoveries indicate that interception by security agencies has prevented several possible attacks. But the frequency with which the IEDs are being pushed into Punjab also points to a persistent challenge: the terror networks operating through the border state continue to adapt their arsenal and modus operandi.

In the meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police claimed to have got some clues in the recovery of IED from the Gaggomahal police post. Officials expressed hope to arrest the suspects in the case soon.