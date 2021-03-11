Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, May 14

It was an unusual sight at the Government Medical College as hundreds of patients were lying on the road — some on the mattress, others on the hospital beds — all thanks to those helping hands who carried them outside, as patients were unable to walk on their own. Some of these patients had just been operated a day ago and were not in a position to even walk to the washroom on their own.

With glucose bottles hanging by trees and in some cases family members holding these, patients had a tough time in hot weather.