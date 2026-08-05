Massive fire at textile factory in Amritsar

A massive fire broke out at a textile unit on the Pandori road near Verka-Majitha bypass on Wednesday.

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Factory owner Nirmal Kumar Sureka said one of his family members noticed smoke billowing out of the warp knitting and a processing unit at 6.30 am.

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“We immediately called fire tenders, but they took over an hour to reach the spot,” Sureka added. As workers on night shift had left the factory, no loss of life was reported, the owner said.

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He added that machinery and other valuable assets were engulfed in flames, with the damage being estimated at Rs 10-12 crore.

Fire tenders started dousing the blaze around 7.45 am, and failed to bring it under control till the filing of this report.

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Learning about the fire, Amritsar Textile Processors Association president Krishan Kumar Sharma said the flames wouldn’t have spread had the fire tender reached the spot on time.

Meanwhile, after the fire tenders on the job sought more manpower to douse the raging fire, the former were joined by experts from the airport, Town Hall, Berry Gate, Raja Sansi, Shivala area and Khanna Paper Mill.

Over 12 fire brigades have been engaged.