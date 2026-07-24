'Matlab hunda tey aonde eh': Daburji villagers to boycott political parties until problem of sewage, water drainage is resolved

Taking a cue from the students sitting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding accountability from the government, villagers, residents of Daburji have decided to boycott all political parties until the long-standing problem of sewage and water drainage in the village is resolved.

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Today, the villagers stood together in protest as they announced that no political party or its representative will be allowed to campaign or enter their village until the basic development issues of the village are resolved. A board has been put up outside the village announcing the boycott.

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Balwinder Kaur, a village elder, said that they supported Akali Dal, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party by voting for all three at different times, but none of the governments paid attention to their problems. “Every monsoon since last 10 years, the streets and houses of the village get filled with water and mud, due to which the life of the people becomes hell." She alleged that during elections, leaders make big promises, but after winning, they do not even look back. “Bibi Jeevanjot Kaur came to our house once to seek vote. She never returned. Matlab hunda tey aonde eh (they only visit for their own benefit). We refuse to be fooled anymore,” she said.

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Former retired army officer and local resident Davinderpal Singh shared, “Congress ney saanu laareyan di roti khwayi, AAP ne tey oh v ni khwayi. (Congress served us bread of excuses. AAP did not even do that). We were told that NHAI will lay down drainage pipeline as the highway flyover project was underway. We have written multiple letters, memorandums and held meetings with political leaders, including MP Gurjeet Aujla but they refuse to solve the issue. Six months have passed, Municipal Corporation Amritsar has failed to take up our issue. NHAI said they will issue grant for sewerage to MCA and they will do the rest. Daburji has been under MCA jurisdiction since last 40 years and more.”

Villagers say that Daburji has been included in the corporation limits, house tax is also collected from the people, but the village has been ignored while providing basic facilities.

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“The sewerage pipeline work seems done ‘on paper’. Six months back, we met MC Commissioner Bikramjit Shergill. He did not even know where Daburji was located. Moreover, on paper the work on sewerage seems complete but nothing has been done on ground,” Paramjit Singh, who is the former village head.

In this tug of war, the villagers have now decided to start an agitation and will also hold protests if the government doesn’t pay heed to their problem. “Let them come for votes, we will ask them to take a count of the development work done. Our votes will only be based on performance,” he said.