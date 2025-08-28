DT
Max Hospital launches OPD for liver patients

Max Hospital launches OPD for liver patients

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Max Hospital launched its dedicated liver transplant and biliary sciences OPD services at Sandhu Gastro and Liver Clinic here on Wednesday. The specialised OPD launch is yet another patient-centric step taken by the hospital to empower patients with accessibility to quality healthcare services, said Dr Kaptan Singh, consultant HPB surgery and liver transplantation.

He said the OPD consultation would be available on every fourth Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 2 pm. Addressing a press conference here today, Dr Kaptan Singh said, “With the launch of this OPD, our focus is on enhancing healthcare access in the region and providing patients with advanced treatment options closer to home. Equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and specialised care, the OPD will ensure that patients receive the highest standard of treatment and support.”

The OPD will provide comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic and consultative services to patients looking for expert care, he said, adding that these include treatment for conditions such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver cancer and acute liver failure.

He further said that liver is one of the body’s most vital organs. In cases of failure or cancer, a liver transplant can often be the best option to save a life. End-stage liver disease develops when the liver loses its normal function, most commonly due to cirrhosis, Dr Kaptan elaborated.

