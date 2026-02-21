Mayor approves e-auction of 116 plots to shift dairies

Following strict directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Municipal Corporation has accelerated preparations to shift dairies outside the city limits. Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia has approved the e-auction of around 116 vacant plots at the Fatehpur Dairy Complex by exercising his powers. According to officials, the plots include 74 measuring 600 square yards each and 42 measuring 300 square yards. The reserve price has been fixed at Rs 12,500 per square yard. The e-auction process will open on February 25 and bidders will be able to participate until February 27. Meanwhile a nine-member committee has been constituted under the direction of the MC Joint Commissioner to oversee the auction process. The committee comprises the MC Assistant Commissioner, Estate Officer, two councillors, DCFA, Health Officer, Legal Advisor and Superintending Engineer (Civil).

A similar auction was conducted in 2002-03, when around 100 plots were sold. Of these, 35 allottees have reportedly paid all installments, but the Municipal Corporation has yet to register their plots. Many others have not completed their payment of installments. However, the move has triggered concerns among dairy owners. Dairy owners alleged that basic amenities at the Fatehpur Dairy Complex remain inadequate. They questioned whether the reserve price of Rs 12,500 per square yard is justified given the lack of infrastructure. "This is meant to be a rehabilitation exercise, not a commercial deal," said a dairy owner.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said, "We will shift all dairies outside the city limits. The appropriate space is being allotted and they have to shift the dairies one by one."