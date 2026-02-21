DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Mayor approves e-auction of 116 plots to shift dairies

Mayor approves e-auction of 116 plots to shift dairies

Nine-member committee to oversee the auction process

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dairy owners allege that basic amenities at Fatehpur Dairy Complex remain inadequate. File photo
Advertisement

Following strict directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Municipal Corporation has accelerated preparations to shift dairies outside the city limits. Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia has approved the e-auction of around 116 vacant plots at the Fatehpur Dairy Complex by exercising his powers. According to officials, the plots include 74 measuring 600 square yards each and 42 measuring 300 square yards. The reserve price has been fixed at Rs 12,500 per square yard. The e-auction process will open on February 25 and bidders will be able to participate until February 27. Meanwhile a nine-member committee has been constituted under the direction of the MC Joint Commissioner to oversee the auction process. The committee comprises the MC Assistant Commissioner, Estate Officer, two councillors, DCFA, Health Officer, Legal Advisor and Superintending Engineer (Civil).

Advertisement

A similar auction was conducted in 2002-03, when around 100 plots were sold. Of these, 35 allottees have reportedly paid all installments, but the Municipal Corporation has yet to register their plots. Many others have not completed their payment of installments. However, the move has triggered concerns among dairy owners. Dairy owners alleged that basic amenities at the Fatehpur Dairy Complex remain inadequate. They questioned whether the reserve price of Rs 12,500 per square yard is justified given the lack of infrastructure. "This is meant to be a rehabilitation exercise, not a commercial deal," said a dairy owner.

Advertisement

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said, "We will shift all dairies outside the city limits. The appropriate space is being allotted and they have to shift the dairies one by one."

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts