icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Mayor takes stock of traffic situation around historic Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

Mayor takes stock of traffic situation around historic Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:02 AM May 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amritsar Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia conducted a special inspection of the area recently, and held an on-site meeting with traffic police and municipal corporation officials. File
Advertisement

In an effort to ease traffic congestion and improve civic amenities around the historic Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib, Amritsar Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia conducted a special inspection of the area recently, and held an on-site meeting with traffic police and municipal corporation officials.

Advertisement

The visit was aimed at addressing long-standing traffic issues faced by devotees visiting the revered shrine, as well as area residents. Accompanied by senior civic officials and the area traffic in-charge, the Mayor reviewed traffic movement, parking arrangements, and the problem of encroachments on roads surrounding the gurdwara.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Bhatia took stock of congestion on the main roads leading to the shrine, and discussed measures to streamline vehicular movement.

Advertisement

He subsequently convened a meeting with officials from the traffic wing, Sanitation Department, and the municipal corporation’s technical branch to formulate an action plan for improving traffic management and public convenience.

The Mayor directed traffic authorities to introduce a more systematic parking arrangement around the shrine, and deploy additional personnel during peak hours to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

Advertisement

He also instructed the municipal corporation’s ‘tehbazari’ wing to carry out regular inspections to remove illegal encroachments and regulate roadside vendors, whose presence often narrows roads and contributes to congestion.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness around one of the city’s prominent religious sites, Bhatia directed sanitation officials to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness in the area. Special teams have been asked to oversee waste collection and disposal so that devotees visiting the shrine do not face inconvenience.

The mayor said the municipal corporation remained committed to improving infrastructure and public facilities around major religious and heritage sites in the city, while ensuring smooth traffic flow and a cleaner environment for residents and visitors alike.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts