Mayor takes stock of traffic situation around historic Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

In an effort to ease traffic congestion and improve civic amenities around the historic Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib, Amritsar Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia conducted a special inspection of the area recently, and held an on-site meeting with traffic police and municipal corporation officials.

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The visit was aimed at addressing long-standing traffic issues faced by devotees visiting the revered shrine, as well as area residents. Accompanied by senior civic officials and the area traffic in-charge, the Mayor reviewed traffic movement, parking arrangements, and the problem of encroachments on roads surrounding the gurdwara.

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During the inspection, Bhatia took stock of congestion on the main roads leading to the shrine, and discussed measures to streamline vehicular movement.

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He subsequently convened a meeting with officials from the traffic wing, Sanitation Department, and the municipal corporation’s technical branch to formulate an action plan for improving traffic management and public convenience.

The Mayor directed traffic authorities to introduce a more systematic parking arrangement around the shrine, and deploy additional personnel during peak hours to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

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He also instructed the municipal corporation’s ‘tehbazari’ wing to carry out regular inspections to remove illegal encroachments and regulate roadside vendors, whose presence often narrows roads and contributes to congestion.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness around one of the city’s prominent religious sites, Bhatia directed sanitation officials to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness in the area. Special teams have been asked to oversee waste collection and disposal so that devotees visiting the shrine do not face inconvenience.

The mayor said the municipal corporation remained committed to improving infrastructure and public facilities around major religious and heritage sites in the city, while ensuring smooth traffic flow and a cleaner environment for residents and visitors alike.