MBBS interns at Govt Medical College protest over low stipend

MBBS interns at Government Medical College here have been protesting for several days, demanding an increase in their stipend. The interns are growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of response from the government regarding their demands.

Currently, the interns receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, which translates to Rs 500 per day. They feel that this amount is insufficient, especially considering the high fees they pay for their education, which is higher than what students in other states pay for government medical colleges.

The interns point out that despite paying more, they receive a lower stipend compared to their counterparts in other states. The internship, which is a mandatory six-month-long programme, requires them to perform all duties, making their stipend a critical aspect of their livelihood.

“We are not asking for a fortune but a fair stipend that can help us sustain ourselves during this critical phase of our medical education,” said Archit Bawa, president of the Government Medical College Students Association.

Dr Chetanpreet Singh of the union said, “We are working tirelessly to provide quality healthcare to the patients, and it’s high time our demands are heard and addressed.”

The interns have appealed to the government to take immediate action and increase their stipend, considering the disparity in fees and stipends compared to other states. They hope that their demands will be heard and addressed by the government soon, allowing them to focus on their training and future prospects without financial burden.

They stated that the government is increasing the fee for MBBS course every year but there has been no increase in the stipend being paid to them. The complained that Rs 500 per day is even less than the earnings of an unskilled worker.

The students warned that with the government remaining indifferent, they would intensify their stir, resulting in loss of public services for the poor patients visiting the hospital.