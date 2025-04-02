MC borewells develop snags ahead of summer, disrupt water supply

Though the summer season is yet to start, the borewell motors of the Municipal Corporation which supply potable water, are frequently breaking down. Residents of Veer Enclave on bypass road have been deprived of potable water for the past week. The operation and maintenance wing of the MC has hired contractors to repair the borewell motors in the city. However, residents alleged that it takes private contractors three to four days just to diagnose the fault, followed by nearly a week to repair and reinstall the motor. Residents who rely on the MC’s water supply are the worst affected.

Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Veer Enclave, said, “The MC has only one borewell in the locality. In case of any technical fault, the residents don’t get water. There should be an additional tubewell as an alternative. The complaint redress system is very poor. If you approach the MLA or councillor, they register the complaint, otherwise the MC staff ignore the issue. The MC forces residents to install private borewells in their homes as an alternative.”

Residents who paid all charges in private colonies faced severe inconvenience when the coloniser handed over the colonies to the MC. “The MC does not show concern for basic amenities. There should be an alternative arrangement in the locality,” said Harkrishan Singh, another resident.