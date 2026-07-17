MC clears encroachments outside Bijli Pehalwan Mandir on Lawrence Road

Despite repeated warnings, encroachers had reoccupied public spaces

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill reaffirmed the civic body's commitment to keeping public roads and footpaths free from illegal occupation

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The anti-encroachment drive aimed to ensure obstruction-free movement on Lawrence Road while protecting public infrastructure from illegal occupation

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The MC has urged residents to report encroachments, assuring prompt action to keep public spaces accessible and safe

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Thursday carried out a special anti-encroachment drive outside Bijli Pehalwan Mandir on the Lawrence Road.

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The action was initiated following several public complaints regarding the illegal occupation of the road and footpaths outside the temple. Encroachments were not only causing inconvenience to pedestrians, but were also proving to be a hurdle in the smooth movement of vehicles.

During the drive, MC teams removed illegal encroachments from the road and the footpaths, ensuring free movement for the public. Officials of the civic body stated that despite repeated appeals and previous warnings, some encroachers had once again reoccupied public spaces, leaving the Municipal Corporation with no option, but to undertake strict enforcement action.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia and Estate Officer Dharminder Jit Singh initiated the action. Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia issued a stern warning that any attempt to re-encroach upon public land, roads, or footpaths will invite immediate removal and strict legal action.

Bhatia said that the Estate Wing will continue conducting regular inspections to ensure that public spaces remain free from illegal occupation.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill stated that they are committed to safeguarding public infrastructure and ensuring safe, convenient and obstruction-free movement for pedestrians and motorists. Citizens have also been urged to continue reporting instances of illegal encroachments so that prompt action can be taken in the larger public interest.